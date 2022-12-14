Contact Us
Driver Killed In Overnight Stoughton Car Crash: DA's Office

David Cifarelli
Stoughton Police Department
Stoughton Police Department

One person has died following an overnight car crash in Stoughton, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.

The fatal crash happened on Sumner Street near the intersection with Ryan Road, the office reports. Initial investigation suggests one car drove off the road and hit a guardrail.

The driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the. The road was closed originally and has since reopened, the office reports. 

