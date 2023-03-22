Driver Hospitalized Following Fiery Crash In Southeast Mass: Fire Officials

One driver was hospitalized following a fiery car crash in Southeast Massachusetts this week, officials said.

Crews responded to the two-car crash on Route 25 in Wareham around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, the Wareham Fire Department said on Facebook.

Responding crews determined that one of the vehicles involved had rolled over into the median and caught fire, the department said.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze while EMTs assessed both drivers. No other information was released.

