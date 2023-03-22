Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Resident Hospitalized From 3-Alarm Fire At Maynard Apartment Complex: Report
Police & Fire

Driver Hospitalized Following Fiery Crash In Southeast Mass: Fire Officials

David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Crews working on a vehicle fire on Route 25 in Wareham on Tuesday, March 21 Crews working on a vehicle fire on Route 25 in Wareham on Tuesday, March 21
Crews working on a vehicle fire on Route 25 in Wareham on Tuesday, March 21 Photo Credit: Wareham Fire Department on Facebook
The aftermath of a two-car crash on Route 25 in Wareham on Tuesday night, March 21 The aftermath of a two-car crash on Route 25 in Wareham on Tuesday night, March 21
The aftermath of a two-car crash on Route 25 in Wareham on Tuesday night, March 21 Photo Credit: Wareham Fire Department on Facebook

One driver was hospitalized following a fiery car crash in Southeast Massachusetts this week, officials said.

Crews responded to the two-car crash on Route 25 in Wareham around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, the Wareham Fire Department said on Facebook

Responding crews determined that one of the vehicles involved had rolled over into the median and caught fire, the department said. 

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze while EMTs assessed both drivers. No other information was released.

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.