Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Here's When Damaging 40-60 MPH Wind Gusts Could Cause Power Outages
Police & Fire

DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Man, Woman Found Dead In Marshfield Home

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Police Car on the Street
Police Car on the Street Photo Credit: cottonbro on Pexels

Local and state authorities are investigating a double homicide of a man and woman at a home on the South Shore. 

Police were called to a home on Gotham Hill Drive in Marshfield around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Boston25 reports. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene Wednesday morning, the outlet continued. 

Initial investigation suggests the incident was targeted, Marshfield Police said Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Twitter. Authorities are expected to give more information later Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.