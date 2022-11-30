DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Man, Woman Found Dead In Marshfield Home

Local and state authorities are investigating a double homicide of a man and woman at a home on the South Shore.

Police were called to a home on Gotham Hill Drive in Marshfield around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Boston25 reports. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene Wednesday morning, the outlet continued.

Initial investigation suggests the incident was targeted, Marshfield Police said Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Twitter. Authorities are expected to give more information later Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.