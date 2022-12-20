Death Investigation Underway After Body Found In Mansfield Hotel Parking Lot

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the parking lot of a Mansfield hotel, authorities said.

Police received a call before shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday Dec. 19 from the Red Roof Inn, located at 60 Forbes Boulevard, about a person in the parking lot who appeared to be dead.

Mansfield Police and Fire arrived on scene and confirmed the person was dead on arrival, Mansfield Police report. The person's identity was not released.

A full investigation was launched but investigators do not suspect foul play was involved, police said. No other information was released.

