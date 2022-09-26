Death Investigation At Wollaston Station In Quincy Suspends Red Line Travel: MBTA

Red Line service was delayed after two people were found dead at Wollaston Station in Quincy, an MBTA spokesperson tells Daily Voice.

A train operator reported seeing two individuals, a man and a woman, on the northbound side of the tracks just north of Wollaston around 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, the spokesperson said.

EMS crews responded and found the duo dead at the scene. Initial investigation suggested the duo was hit by a train, but that was later determined to not be the case.

The incident suspended Red Line service in both directions and shuttle buses were being used to replace service between JFK/UMass and Quincy Center as a result of the investigation. The Commuter Rail was also taking more passengers at several stops to help with travel, the MBTA said on Twitter.

The investigation is ongoing.

