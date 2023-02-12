Daughter Of Plymouth Woman Burned In Fatal Fire Requests Community's Help

A fire that claimed a handicapped Vietnam veteran's life also severely injured his wife, causing burns to 17% of her body, according to a GoFundMe created to raise money for the couple.

Firefighters responded to a Life Alert notification of a fire on Post N Rail Avenue in Plymouth around 5:34 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, as reported by Daily Voice. One woman was rescued from the scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition, and one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people escaped from the blazing single-story, multi-family home, one of whom was hospitalized with less severe injuries, according to State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. Two firefighters also received minor injuries.

A GoFundMe was created to mitigate the impact of medical bills and funeral expenses for Lisa Price, the woman who was critically injured by the fire, and her husband Bill Price. Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the deceased man and hospitalized woman.

"My mom Lisa Price is in the hospital in Boston, Massachusetts," said the fundraiser created by Lisa Fitzpatrick. "She burned 17% of her body and is on a breathing tube and ventilator. My stepdad Bill Price was in the fire and did not make it."

Bill was a handicapped Vietnam veteran, according to one Facebook post memorializing him.

"Bill had a challenged life and managed to overcome much adversity," the post read.

"He was blind but seemed to see everything," said a commenter on the post.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation, according to Ostroskey, but initial investigation suggests the fire was not suspicious.

