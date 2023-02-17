Cause Of Plymouth Fire That Killed Husband, Burned Wife, Revealed

Investigators determined that the fatal fire that took a handicapped Vietnam veteran's life was sparked by smoking materials, officials say.

Smoking materials in the house's first-floor bedroom caused the blaze that broke out at around 5:24 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, say investigators who examined the scene of the fire, interviewed witnesses and reviewed other evidence, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

The fire occurred at a single-story multi-family dwelling at 41 Post N Rail Avenue in Plymouth and injured four people including two firefighters, as reported by Daily Voice.

The man who perished in the fire was identified as 79-year-old William J. Price. His wife, Lisa Price, received burns over 17% of her body and was hospitalized in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe created by Lisa's daughter.

Lisa is now expected to survive.

“Smoking contributes to about 500 structure fires and about a dozen fire deaths each year in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “There’s no truly safe way to smoke, but it’s especially dangerous to smoke in bed or when you’re drowsy. If you must smoke, then please – be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.”

Smoke alarms were heard during the blaze, which may have prevented further loss of life, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

