Body Found In Water Near Plymouth Seafood Shack (DEVELOPING)

A body was found in the nearby waters of a South Shore seafood shack, according to unconfirmed reports.

The body was recovered near The Lobster Pound, located on Manomet Point Road in Plymouth, on Thursday evening, March 9, according to Southern Mass Alerts on Twitter.

The body was reportedly found in the water and pulled to shore, according to Plymouth Fire Buff on Twitter.

According to a post in the Plymouth, MA. scanner talk Facebook group, Manomet Point Road was being blocked as a result.

No other information was released. Daily Voice has reached out for confirmation.

