Ana Walshe Case: Husband Indicted On First-Degree Murder Charge, Norfolk DA Says

A Norfolk grand jury has indicted Brian Walshe in the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe, who was last seen on Jan. 1, and whose story has become a national obsession.

Brian Walshe, 48, was indicted Thursday, March 30, on charges of first-degree murder, misleading police/obstructing justice, and improper conveyance of a human body, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said.

He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Brian Walshe has pleaded not guilty to the charges, the prosecutor said.

“This is only a step in a long process, during which Brian Walshe enjoys the Constitutional presumption of innocence and all of the protections afforded him under the Constitution,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “We are thankful to the detectives who have put so many hours into assembling the evidence in this matter and the witnesses who have assisted us in coming to this step.”

No trial date has been set.

Cohasset Police have been building a case against Brian Walshe, age 47, since Ana, a mother of three, was reported missing by her employer on Jan. 4.

Investigators found blood in the basement of the home the Walshes were renting and a bloody hatchet. Police also uncovered surveillance video that shows Brian Walshe purchasing $450 worth of cleaning supplies from a store days after his wife's disappearance, officials have said.

Police arrested him in January.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.