Police & Fire

2 Men Missing After Jumping From 'Jaws' Bridge' On Martha's Vineyard

Josh Lanier
Two men jumped from the "Jaws" bridge early Monday morning on Martha's Vineyard and did not resurface. Police are searching for them. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

The search continues for two men who jumped from the American Legion Memorial Bridge, better known as the bridge from "Jaws," on Martha's Vineyard early Monday morning, Aug. 15. 

The men leaped into the water before 3:30 a.m. and did not surface, Massachusetts State Police said. Troopers deployed divers and aircraft to search for the jumpers. It's unclear why they jumped into the water. 

The bridge connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs and is a popular tourist destination because of its connection to the famous Steven Spielberg movie. 

