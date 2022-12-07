2 Men Killed, 2 Women Injured In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Fall River: DA

Two men are dead and two women are injured in an overnight shooting in South Massachusetts, authorities and reports said.

The shooting occurred at a home on Bank Street in Fall River around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said on Twitter and WPRI reports.

The suspected shooter is believed to have taken his own life, Quinn said. Both women were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were unknown.

The men's names have yet to be released and the investigation is ongoing. Quinn said there is no threat to the public.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.