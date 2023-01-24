17-Year-Old Who Escaped Group Home Charged In Norwood Gas Station Stabbing

A 17-year-old boy who escaped from a state-run group home in Attleboro was arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing in Norwood last week, authorities and reports said.

The stabbing happened after two "carloads" of people got into a fight outside the Mobil station at the corner of Washington Street and Railroad Avenue around 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Norwood Police Chief William Brooks told Daily Voice.

During the fight, one person pulled out a knife and stabbed a 23-year-old man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Brooks said. He is expected to recover.

The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old who ran away from the Journey Home in Attleboro, the Sun Chronicle reports. He was arrested two hours after the incident, Brooks said.

Journey Home is "a therapeutic intensive group home for adolescent males who with support and treatment are ready to live and participate in a community setting," their website reads.

The Needham-based home is monitored by state Department of Children and Families (DCF), the Sun Chronicle said citing Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney.

The teenager was arrested two hours after the incident and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, Brooks said. He was held over the weekend before appearing in Dedham Juvenile Court on Monday, the Sun Chronicle reports.

