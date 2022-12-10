Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Wanted Men Led Officers On Chase That Ended In Billerica Crash: Police
Police & Fire

1 Person Killed In Needham Rollover Crash: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Needham Police
Needham Police Photo Credit: Needham Police on Facebook

One person has died in a two-car rollover crash in Needham, authorities said.

Needham Police and Fire responded to the crash in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane around 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Needham Police said on Facebook

The drivers of both cars were treated on scene before being taken to local hospitals, police said. One driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

No other injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.