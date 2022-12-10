1 Person Killed In Needham Rollover Crash: Police

One person has died in a two-car rollover crash in Needham, authorities said.

Needham Police and Fire responded to the crash in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane around 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Needham Police said on Facebook.

The drivers of both cars were treated on scene before being taken to local hospitals, police said. One driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation.

