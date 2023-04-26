Overcast 53°

Online Gaming Possible Motive Behind Braintree Home Invasion, Police Allege

A knock on the front door of a South Shore home ended with two residents getting assaulted by three men who were allegedly fueled by online gaming or other online activity, authorities said. 

Surveillance images of two of the three suspects behind a home invasion in Braintree on Tuesday, April 25
Surveillance images of two of the three suspects behind a home invasion in Braintree on Tuesday, April 25 Photo Credit: Braintree Police Department on Facebook
David Cifarelli
Braintree Police responded to a report of an armed home invasion at a home on Bickford Road around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, April 25, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival, officers found two residents outside of the home, one with minor facial injuries. 

The injured victim told police that when he answered a knock at his front door, he was immediately assaulted by three men who entered the home. Both residents said one of the men was armed with a pistol in his waistband, according to police. 

The suspects, who referred to the victim by name, were described as three "tall" Black men in their late teens or early 20s, police said. 

The trio then drove away in a small black sedan, possibly a BMW, after spending a short time in the house. Police believe this incident was targeted. 

The department has since released photos of the suspects and vehicle involved in the invasion. Anyone with information or has caught the vehicle on video, is asked to call Braintree Police at 781-794-8620 or submit a tip to Tips@Braintreema.gov.

