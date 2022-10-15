Retired Foxborough Firefighter, Father, 'Kind-Hearted Comedian' Dead At 55

As much as Michael Timothy Whelahan liked to make people laugh, he equally enjoyed working as a firefighter in Foxborough for almost 30 years.

Unfortunately Whelahan, of Norton, died unexpectedly at Sturdy Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to his obituary. He was 55 years old.

Born in Brighton and raised in Foxborough, Whelahan graduated from Foxborough High School in 1986 and later joined the fire department in 1993. He retired from the department in January 2022.

"Michael will be remembered as a kind-hearted comedian who would help anyone at a moment’s notice," his obituary reads. "He always knew the perfect thing to say in any situation."

Aside from his comedic timing and civil obedience, Whelahan enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He leaves behind his wife, two children, sisters, brother and several others.

"Heaven gained another Angel. My brother Michael, passed away unexpectedly yesterday," his sister Cindy wrote on Facebook. "Prayers up for Deanne, Alyssa and Kevin. He loved them so."

More information about Whelahan's services can be found here.

