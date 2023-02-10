'Professional, Polite, Helpful:' Dedham Mourns Death Of Active Duty Firefighter

An active duty firefighter from Dedham has died from injuries he sustained in a car crash earlier this month, according to one local union.

Acting Lieutenant Christopher Clark came to Dedham Fire after leaving Hull Fire in 1992, Dedham Firefighters Local 1735 said Thursday, Feb. 9 on Facebook.

Clark was a longtime member of Group 2, Engine 3 and was promoted to Acting Lieutenant on Engine 4, Group 4 last year, the union said.

"We are grateful for all of the knowledge he has passed down throughout his 31 years with DFD," Dedham Firefighters wrote. "He will be greatly missed and we offer our deepest sympathies and positive thoughts to his family and friends in this time of need."

Several other fire unions, co-workers and residents flooded the comments section of Dedham's post with their fondest memories of ATL Clark.

"We had a lot of laughs with Chris and somehow earned the nickname 'Buddafuoco,'" one person wrote. "If memory serves me right, I remember he actually used his own shoelaces to tie the umbilical cord of the birth he helped deliver with the DFD. Great memories of Chris will never go away. R.I.P. my friend!"

"In working with Chris, he always was professional, polite and helpful," another person wrote. "He will sorely be missed by everyone."

Information about Clark's funeral services have yet to be released.

