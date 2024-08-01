‘Lavish Spending’: NY Times Reveals LGBT Nonprofit's Cape Cod Summer Home, More

The Times published the story on Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis on Thursday, Aug. 1, after an investigation into her and the group's finances.

One of the more notable items the nonprofit is accused of having paid for was a $25,000 annual allowance to rent a Cape Cod summer home in Provincetown.

Ellis has made no secret of her love of Provincetown. However, she has been less open about who is footing the bill for the summer home she often posts from on her social media.

Ellis said the seaside community should provide a roadmap for the country.

"(Providence is) my vision of what a queer world looks like is where everybody, straight, cis, people of color, queer people, queer people of color, immigrants are all living together and building a world and community that is better because of the differences we have, and not torn apart by our differences," she told the Huffington Post in 2018.

GLAAD, which raises millions a year to fight for gay, lesbian, and trans representation in the media, pays Ellis more than $300,000 a year not including bonuses, the Time reported. A call to the group's press office was not immediately returned.

Other things GLAAD has paid for include a $20,000 remodel of Ellis' home office, exclusive flights to luxury rental mansions in the Swiss Alps, and expensive car services, the Times reported.

While some people online said they wanted the organization to justify its spending, many supporters of GLAAD called the story a "hit piece," as the organization and the nation's largest daily newspaper have traded blows in the past.

Ellis has served as the president of GLAAD since 2014.

