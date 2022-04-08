Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
West Nile Virus Found In Brookline, Officials Urge Precautions

Josh Lanier
Brookline health officials are asking people to take precautions against mosquito bites after several of the insects in the area tested positive for West Nile Virus this week.
Officials in Massachusetts are warning residents to take precautions after mosquitos in Brookline tested positive for the potentially fatal West Nile virus. 

The Brookline Department of Health issued a warning on Thursday, Aug. 4, after mosquitos samples collected the day before contained the virus. While the risk levels are relatively low, officials still ask residents to be careful. 

According to the CDC, most people infected with the West Nile Virus do not get sick, but about 20 percent will develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 in 150 develop an illness that can be fatal. There is no vaccine or cure. 

The virus spreads through mosquito bites, so using bug repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and staying indoors more can help limit your exposure risk. Remove all standing water outside your home as it is a breeding ground for the insects, and avoid swampy or marshy areas. 

