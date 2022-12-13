Victim Of Racial Attack In Quincy On The Mend With Community Support

The victim who suffered a broken shoulder, concussion, and torn ligaments as the result of a racial attack earlier this month now has a coalition of community supporters in the form of an online fundraiser.

George Ngo and his sister Desiree Thien were attacked by 77-year-old John Sullivan of Quincy on Friday, Dec. 2, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Sullivan is accused of yelling "go back to China" before ramming his car straight towards Ngo, who clung to the hood of the car before Sullivan braked, tossing Ngo into a ditch.

Ngo, who moved his sister out of the vehicle's path, suffered extensive injuries. A GoFundMe fundraiser has since been set up to help support Ngo and his family while he recovers at home after being hospitalized.

"While the individual who attacked the Ngo family has been arrested, the family will deal with the consequences for a long time," the fundraiser site says. "Desiree's young children were sitting in the car and witnessing the traumatic event unfolding."

Ngo cannot perform any strenuous activity, reads the fundraiser site, causing the family to lose several months of income. The injured man was the family's primary breadwinner, leaving the family in a financially vulnerable position.

"Thank you for your support as the Ngo family navigates their healing and recovery following this horrific event," the fundraiser site reads.

The GoFundMe has a $30,000 goal, and says the funds raised will go towards expenses including medical bills, housing, food, utilities, and childcare. People interested in donating can do so here.

Meanwhile, Sullivan is currently confined to his home via GPS monitor and has a court date of Feb. 10 for a pre-trial conference.

