Six Teens Facing Charges In Connection With The Murder Of Weymouth's Nathan Paul

Six teenagers are now facing charges in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy from Weymouth, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office said.

Four teens were arrested this week in connected with the murder of Nathan Paul, who was shot and killed in Quincy's Germantown Point neighborhood on Feb. 15, WCVB reports. Police said Paul was shot inside a car then drove away and crashed at a nearby intersection, the outlet reports.

"Nathan was a kind soul and never failed to make you smile," a GoFundMe organized in his honor reads. "Greg Paul is one of the realest kids I know and it hurts me so bad that him and his family are going through this."

This announcement comes after Keniel Diaz-Romero and Jaivon Harris were indicted in connection with Paul's murder back in February. Harris has been in custody ever since while Diaz-Romero remains at large, the office previously reported.

“This investigation remains active and ongoing, with Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office working closely with Quincy Police and law enforcement partners both regionally and nationally as Keniel Diaz-Romero remains under indictment and at-large,” District Attorney Michal W. Morrissey said.

The other teens are facing charges including larceny and accessory after the fact of murder. They are expected to be arranged in Quincy District Court on Tuesday, the office reports.

