Quincy Realtor Who Deposited $1.8 Million In Forged Checks Gets 30 Years In Prison

A Quincy real estate broker was sentenced to 30 months in prison for stealing nearly $1.8 million in deposit checks, mostly for properties that weren't even for sale, authorities said.

Michael P. Flavin, age 39, collected checks from potential buyers for numerous properties between 2017 and 2020, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts reports. Flavin did this without the owners agreeing to sell their properties, the office reports.

He also forged the signatures of the sellers on the agreements to complete the transactions. In all, Flavin cashed more than 60 checks over this time period, the office reports.

Flavin previously pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft on December 17, 2021.

