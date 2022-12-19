Contact Us
Person Dies Following Ammonia Leak At Norwood Commercial Building: Report

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Norwood firefighters respond to an ammonia leak at 140 Morgan Drive on Monday, Dec. 19
Norwood firefighters respond to an ammonia leak at 140 Morgan Drive on Monday, Dec. 19

One person is dead following an ammonia leak at a commercial building in Norwood, CBS Boston reports

Norwood Fire responded to the leak at 140 Morgan Drive in Norwood around noon on Monday, Dec. 19, the department said in a Facebook post. The leak was contained to the building and Haz-Mat teams were also on the scene working to stop the leak.

Around 1:30 p.m., the leak was determined more significant and additional aid was called to the scene, Norwood Fire said. Crews were still addressing the leak at 4 p.m., but officials said it posed no threat to the public. 

No other information was released. 

