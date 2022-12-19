Person Dies Following Ammonia Leak At Norwood Commercial Building: Report

One person is dead following an ammonia leak at a commercial building in Norwood, CBS Boston reports.

Norwood Fire responded to the leak at 140 Morgan Drive in Norwood around noon on Monday, Dec. 19, the department said in a Facebook post. The leak was contained to the building and Haz-Mat teams were also on the scene working to stop the leak.

Around 1:30 p.m., the leak was determined more significant and additional aid was called to the scene, Norwood Fire said. Crews were still addressing the leak at 4 p.m., but officials said it posed no threat to the public.

No other information was released.

