Pembroke Woman Killed By Falling Tree In Tennessee Was 'Most Beautiful Soul'

A young woman from Massachusetts was killed in a tornado-related accident in Tennessee this week, reports said.

Laurel Flaherty, age 22, died after a tree fell on her car while she was driving on Old Natchez Trace in Williamson County on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Boston.com reports. The Belmont law student had just left a local stable after checking on her horse, News Channel 5 reports.

“Laurel Flaherty graduated from Belmont in May with her Bachelor of Social Work and started her first year as a Belmont Law student this fall," the university said in a statement, according to the outlet. "We are all devastated by today’s news, and we have reached out to her family, faculty and classmates to offer our support and deepest condolences."

Flaherty was also remembered by several individuals from her native town of Pembroke.

"Our entire school community is once again shaken by the untimely, tragic passing of an amazing PHS graduate," Pembroke High School Principal said on Twitter. "Our condolences go out to the family & friends of Laurel Flaherty (‘18), a wonderful student/performing artist who touched the lives of so many students & staff members."

"My heart is broken. This world lost the most beautiful soul yesterday in a freak tornado accident," a friend of Flaherty's said on Facebook. "My heart goes out to everyone who knew Laurel Flaherty. Her friends and family need so many prayers right now."

Portions of Williamson County experienced 75 mph winds during the line of storms that passed through the region this week, the National Weather Service in Nashville reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.