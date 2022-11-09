OSHA Slaps Quincy Roofing Company With $137K Fine For Lack Safety Standards — Again

The Roof Kings, a Quincy-based roofing company, must pay more than $137,000 in fines after OSHA found they put their workers in dangerous situations without proper safety equipment. This is the fifth time since 2014 that federal regulators have slapped the company with fines for not protecting its employees, officials said.

OSHA inspectors cited The Roof Kings LLC for four willful and two serious workplace safety violations earlier this year. Most notably, regulators said the company exposed workers to potentially fatal falls without proper safety gear.

The violations included:

Not providing adequate fall protection for employees working at heights of seven to 21 feet.

Not effectively training employees to recognize and minimize fall hazards.

Not extending a ladder at least three feet above an upper landing surface accessed by employees.

Not ensuring that employees carrying construction materials as they climbed a ladder to access a work zone could grasp the ladder with at least one hand.

OSHA also found that The Roof Kings didn't provide hard hats to protect workers from falling debris. The company also failed to have a competent person conduct regular safety inspections of job sites, materials, or the equipment being used, the report said.

“The Roof Kings LLC continues to ignore the law and willfully expose its employees to falls,” said OSHA Area Director James Mulligan in Braintree, Massachusetts. “This employer’s repeated violations show an indefensible and inexcusable pattern of disregard for employees’ safety. OSHA will continue to take strong enforcement actions against such employers.”

