'Operation Snowfall': Braintree Man Admits To Cocaine Trafficking

A Braintree man is facing up to 30 years in prison for his role in a multi-year drug trafficking investigation, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts reports.

Martin Angomas, age 32, pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing ammunition as part of a Boston-based gang that was the focus of "Operation Snowfall," the office reports.

Starting in November 2018, the gang allegedly took control of several apartment units in the Commonwealth Development in Brighton in Brighton to store, cook, package and sell drugs.

The investigation later identified Angomas as a distributer and supplier. His home was searched in June 2020 where ammunition, cocaine base (crack cocaine), two loaded firearms and over $360,000 were recovered, according to the office.

Angomas had also previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and to possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, the office reports.

Angomas could face up to 20 years in prison for the first charge and up to 10 years for the second, the office reports. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

