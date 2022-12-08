Medfield Starbucks Worker Accused Of Spitting In Police Officer's Drink: Report

A Medfield Starbucks employee is facing criminal charges after a Norfolk Police Officer claims she spit into his drink earlier this year, CBS Boston reports.

Surveillance video obtained by the outlet captures the moment where the barista appears to spit in the officer's cup while making his drink on May 25.

The officer said "the female employee then put ice into the cup, made a drink and then called out his name placing the same cup he believed she spit into on the counter," CBS Boston said citing a police report. The barista denies the accusations, the outlet reports.

Click here to read the full article from CBS Boston.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.