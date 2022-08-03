Contact Us
Man, Woman Convicted Of Operating Virginia Meth House

AJ Goldbloom
Methamphetamine
Methamphetamine Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Radspunk

A Norfolk man and woman were both convicted on Wednesday, August 3, of operating a meth house, officials said.

Along with firearms, Vicente Andres, 61, and Margaret Sutton, 51, stored and sold meth and marijuana in a house on Danwood Drive, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

After law enforcement issued a search warrant, officers found 10 pounds of pure methamphetamine, 10 pounds of marijuana, 3 firearms, and currency from the illegal sale of narcotics, officials reported.

Andres and Sutton were convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, opening a drug-involved premises, being convicted felons in possession of firearms, and other related offenses, law enforcement said.

The Attorney's Office said the two suspects face a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, as well as a maximum of life in prison for other drug and firearm related offenses.

