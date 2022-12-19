Man Dies Following Ammonia Leak At Norwood Commercial Building: DA's Office

One person is dead following an ammonia leak at a commercial building in Norwood, officials said.

Norwood Police and Fire responded to the leak at 140 Morgan Drive in Norwood around shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.

Initial investigation suggests that two adult males were working for an outside contractor nearby when the leak started.

One man was taken to a local hospital while the other man, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the office reports. The man's identity has yet to be released.

The leak, which was later elevated to Tier 2 Haz-Mat incident, was contained to the building and Haz-Mat teams responded to help stop the leak, Norwood Fire said on Facebook.

Authorities said the leak posed no threat to the surrounding area so far do no suspect foul play was involved. The investigation is ongoing.

