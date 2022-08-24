Family Of Brothers Who Died Jumping From 'Jaws' Bridge Visit Site For Memorial (VIDEO)

The family of two brothers who died on Martha's Vineyard earlier this month visited the site for a memorial to the men this week and to take home their bodies. Though, that could take some time.

Tavaris, 26, and Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, died after jumping from the American Legion Memorial Bridge on Aug. 15 with two other people. The others were not injured. The Bulgins' parents got their first look at the bridge that connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs during the memorial on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Dozens of people showed up to honor the young men, and the family thanked them for their support.

"We are grateful to this close-knit community who have wrapped their arms around us, sent food, took us to church, provided support when we visited the site, and simply loved us in our time of tremendous pain," the boy's uncle Omar George wrote on Facebook.

The family hopes to take the men's bodies with them, but there is no timetable for when that could be, their father, Rev. Keith Bulgin, told the Jamaica Observer.

"We have no knowledge yet, we are still on the island, Martha's Vineyard. It's quite likely (to take some time)," he told the media outlet. "...I know they're expediting the process."

The family is waiting on local officials to release the bodies and issue the paperwork needed for them to take their sons home.

Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin were seasonal workers at Nomans Restaurant on Martha's Vineyard. The owner, Doug Abdelnour, created a GoFundMe to help the family pay for the funerals and travel expenses. The campaign has raised nearly $225,000 so far.

Abdelnour praised the men as kind-hearted, good-natured, and destined for great things on the GoFundMe page.

Tavaris and Tavaughn left an impression on everyone they met - at 26 and 21 years old, their bright smiles, charismatic personalities, unshakeable faith, and unrelenting positive attitude made them an absolute joy to be around. ...Tavaris was well known as a beloved school teacher, and Tavaughn was known to be a musical prodigy and gifted soccer/football player. Both boys were destined to make an impact in every community they served and every endeavor they pursued.

The American Legion Memorial Bridge was featured in the classic film "Jaws," and jumping from it is common practice for people of Martha's Vineyard and visitors.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.