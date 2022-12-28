Brockton 'Voodoo' Killer Sentenced For Stabbing 2 Sons To Death In 2018

A Brockton mother has been sentenced to life in prison for citing voodoo as her motive for stabbing her two sons to death four years ago, reports said.

Latarsha Sanders was sentenced after she was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Sanders was arrested and charged with the deaths of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son Brito, on February 5, 2018, Cruz said.

The boys were found stabbed to death in their beds in a third floor apartment on Prospect Street in Brockton, NBC10 Boston reports. Sanders told investigators stabbed her sons 50 times as part of a voodoo ritual, Boston25 said.

Family described Sanders as "evil and angry" as well as "mentally unstable and crazy" in court records, according to NBC10 Boston. They also said she “began her obsession with the Illuminati theory two years ago from a YouTube video," the outlet continued.

A Plymouth Country Surperior Court Judge also imposed 9-10 year sentence for Sanders for witness intimidation, Boston25's Kelly Sullivan reports. Sanders, who has the right to appeal, will be housed at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, Sullivan continued.

