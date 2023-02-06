Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 13-Year-Old Tyler Lawrence In Boston: Report

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Boston two weekends ago, WBZ-TV reports.

Csean Skerritt, age 34, was arrested allegedly shooting and killed Tyler Lawrence on Sunday, Feb. 5, the outlet reports citing Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Tyler Lawrence's mother, Remy Lawrence, said her son was walking near his grandparent's house in Mattapan when he was shot and killed in broad daylight on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The grief-stricken mother said her son "doesn't have any enemies" and that whoever shot him mistook him for another person, 7News reports.

“Everybody in this city should be outraged and if you’re not what’s wrong," Remy told the outlet. “I want to know where are you people? It’s 11:20 in the morning, somebody saw something. And if you know something say something, it could be your son.”

Despite Remy's interpretation of the situation, authorities initially said that they believe the shooting was targeted.

“No 13-year-old deserves this," Tyler's great uncle Douglas Tyler told the Boston Globe, according to Boston.com.

“He was always a good sport,” Tyler's best friend Jeffrey Paul also told the outlet. “I couldn’t do anything without him.”

Tyler was a student at Coakley Middle School in Norwood and was "well-loved" by the community, Superintendent David Thomson said in a statement.

"His bright smile was on display every morning, and he made friends wherever he went," Thomson said. "He was an avid basketball player, and enjoyed sports and being outside."

“This is an extremely difficult time for all, and I encourage anyone who may be having an especially difficult time coping with this news to reach out for assistance," he added.

The school district made counselors available in all school buildings during the week after Tyler's death to offer additional support to students, staff and faculty.

