Arrest Made In Connection With 40-Year-Old Stoughton Mother's Murder: DA

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old mother from Stoughton, officials said.

Victor Carter, age 39, was arrested in connection with the murder of Amber Buckner on Saturday, Dec. 17, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced.

Carter, who has recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, was arrested at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City. Carter is expected to make his first court appearance in New York before a date is determined for his appearance in Stoughton District Court, Morrissey said.

“When probable cause was met to obtain the warrant, we began working with the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) of the Massachusetts State Police and law enforcement partners in the region," Morrissey said. “We extend our particular gratitude to the Port Authority Police for their help and assistance in their jurisdiction.”

Buckner was found dead inside an outbuilding behind the main house at 743 Park Street in Stoughton on Tuesday, Dec. 13, as previously reported by Daily Voice. While officials have yet to reveal her cause of death, Morrissey said Buckner's body was found with "significant injuries."

Morrissey added that Carter had a relationship history with Buckner, who was a mother of three. A GoFundMe was created to help cover her funeral costs as well as provide for her children.

If you do not feel safe in your relationship, or you know someone who is not safe in their relationship, calling SafeLink at 877-785-2020 is a confidential first step on the path to safety.

