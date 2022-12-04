83-Year-Old Pilot Dies Following Cape Cod Airpark Plane Crash: Report

The pilot of a small plane that crashed at an airpark on Cape Cod earlier this week has died, reports said.

The 83-year-old pilot was identified as Carl Willis, MassLive reports citing Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio.

He and his wife, Candace Oldham, age 70, were hospitalized following the crash that happened at Falmouth Airpark on Airpark Drive in East Falmouth on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 2.

Willis was brought to Falmouth Hospital where later died while Oldham was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, MassLive reports. The Falmouth couple was apparently returning from a day trip to Westfield, the outlet continued.

The Federal Aviation Association and the National Transportation Safety Board are said to be investigating the crash, authorities said.

This is the same airpark where a fatal plane crash occurred in June 2008, Cape Cod Times reports. The cause of that crash was left undermined.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.