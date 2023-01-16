16-Year-Old Massachusetts Hockey Player Killed In Weekend Rollover Crash

A 16-year-old hockey player from Southern Massachusetts tragically lost his life in a weekend car crash.

Dylan Quinn, of Rehoboth, was killed in the crash that happened on Myrick Street in Berkley around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to officials.

Berkley Fire and Rescue responded to the single-vehicle crash to find the car had flipped onto its roof in them middle of the street, Chief Scott Fournier reports.

The driver and passenger were taken to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries, Fournier said. Sadly, Quinn succumbed to his injuries and died later that day.

“It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning," Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said.

“We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss," he added. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community."

Dylan was an "avid hockey player, snowboarder and overall athlete," a GoFundMe organized on his behalf reads. "He was an adventurer and lover of nature. He is greatly missed."

The high school athlete leaves behind his 10-year-old brother Connor along with his parents Cara and Mike, the campaign said.

"Our hearts are just shattered and likely even if you do not know the family maybe you can perhaps imagine the immense pain and grief they are going through right now," the GoFundMe reads. "Let's help them please so they can heal."

The fundraiser is looking to collect $44,000. People interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

