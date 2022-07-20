10 Nabbed In Massachusetts Fentanyl Trafficking Bust, Feds Say

Ten individuals are each facing up to 20 years in prison for allegedly distributing drugs throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said.

Authorities learned the group was regularly distributing multi-kilograms of fentanyl out of a stash house in Fall River after launching an investigation in March 2021, the office reports.

During the investigation, over 500 grams of suspected fentanyl was seized through controlled purchases and drug seizures.

An additional 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash and were seized from target locations the same day the suspects were arrested, the office reports.

Each individual was subsequently charged with allegedly trying to distribute controlled substances. The were arrests included:

Estarlin Ortiz-Alcantara, 36, of Providence, R.I.

Mario Rafael Dominguez-Ortiz, 24, of Cranston, R.I.

Yeury Francisco Garcia-Rodriguez, a/k/a “Benjamin Osorio Pizarro,” 32, of Providence, R.I.

Rebecca Bartholomew, 36, of Yarmouth

Jose Santiago, 45, of New Bedford

Edwin Collazo, 26, of New Bedford

Jason Cruz, 41, of New Bedford

Michael Pacheco, 43, of Taunton

Rafael Cesar Cabreja Jimenez

Alfredo Rodriguez

In addition to the 20-year prison sentence, each individual could also face at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million, the office reports.

