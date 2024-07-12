Movie Starring Amy Adams, Jenny Slate, Rainn Wilson Filming At Marshfield Restaurant

The actress was filming scenes at the Marshfield restaurant The Jetty on Friday, July 12.

The film also stars Milton-native Jenny Slate ("Obvious Child"), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Shrute from "The Office"), and Dan Levy (star and showrunner of "Schitt's Creek"), along with a number of other notable actors.

The IMDB plot summary reads:

The film follows the life of Laura after a long rehabilitation, as she returns to her family at their beach holiday home where she has to readjust to the complicated life she left behind. Now she is forced to face the following next chapter of her life without the career that gave her fame, fortune and, most importantly, identity.

Kornél Mundruczó is directing the movie and is credited as co-writer.

There was no release date listed.

