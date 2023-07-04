Missing Stoughton Woman Found Screaming For Help In Swamp, Was Trapped For 3 Days

Emma Tetewsky, of Stoughton, was reported missing on June 26 and was found a week later in Borderland State Park on Monday, June 3, according to the Stoughton and Easton Police Departments and the Easton Fire Department.

A group of hikers called 911 to report that they heard a woman screaming for help in a swamp-like area in Borderland State Park around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Easton police officers arrived at the scene via all-terrain vehicles, which were necessary because of the area's rough terrain. They could hear Tetewsky, but could not see her.

Three officers waded 50 feet from the shore, through thick brush and swamp, to locate the missing woman.

Officials believe that she was trapped in the area for at least three days.

Police carried Tetewsky back to land and Easton firefighters provided medical assistance.

Tetewsky suffered serious, but likely not life-threatening, injuries. She was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

“I’d like to commend our Easton officers, who blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman’s calls for help,” said Easton Police Chief Keith Boone. “Their immediate action resulted in saving Emma Tetewsky. We’d also like to thank our incredible Fire Department, Borderland State Park rangers, and the hikers who heard Emma and called 911. Without this coordinated effort, this rescue would not have been successful.”

“We want to thank all of the agencies that cooperated with us, including the Easton Police Department, the Easton Fire Department, the Stoughton Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police,” said Chief McNamara. “If it wasn’t for the public helping us and giving us tips over the last five days, we wouldn’t have been able to locate her. This is the best possible outcome.”

