Fair 79°

SHARE

MBTA Train Hits Person In Sharon, Causing 45-Minute Delays

A pedestrian was hit by a train in Norfolk County, officials say. 

The Sharon Train station is located at 1 Upland Road in Sharon.
The Sharon Train station is located at 1 Upland Road in Sharon. Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview / Sharon Police Department
Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories

Multiple people called 911 reporting that a pedestrian had been hit by a train at the Sharon Train Station in Sharon around 12:56 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, according to the Sharon Police Department. 

The incident caused significant delays to the Providence Line Train, according to the MBTA. 

The following agencies responded to the scene: 

  • Sharon Police
  • Sharon Fire
  • AMTRAK Police
  • MBTA Police
  • Massachusetts State Police 
  • Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE