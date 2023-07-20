MBTA Train Hits Person In Sharon, Causing 45-Minute Delays

Multiple people called 911 reporting that a pedestrian had been hit by a train at the Sharon Train Station in Sharon around 12:56 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, according to the Sharon Police Department.
The incident caused significant delays to the Providence Line Train, according to the MBTA.
The following agencies responded to the scene:
- Sharon Police
- Sharon Fire
- AMTRAK Police
- MBTA Police
- Massachusetts State Police
- Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene
