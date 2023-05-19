Fair 67°

Mass Gov. Offers Taylor Swift Citation (Maura's Version) Ahead Of Concert Series

It's been three years since Taylor Swift toured in Massachusetts, and now that she's returning for a three-night stint at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass Gov. Maura Healey is welcoming her back with a special citation — (Maura's Version)

Taylor Swift will perform three shows this weekend at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Photo Credit: Eva Rinaldi Flickr
Josh Lanier
Healey tweeted out a photo of the citation on Friday, May 19, that's chock-full of Swift lyrics and references for Swiftie's to pick up on. 

“Taylor Alison Swift — On behalf of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, I am pleased to confer upon you this Governor’s Citation (Maura’s Version) in recognition of your Enchanted performances at Gillette Stadium. Welcome to Massachusetts — It’s been waiting for you. The Eras Tour has been a long time coming but we’re ready for the weekend of our Wildest Dreams. We’ll welcome you back forever and always. Thank you for making our Commonwealth Shimmer.”

Did you catch all of the references?

Swift will perform Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to sold-out shows, but tickets are still available on the secondary market if you're willing to shell out several hundred bucks. 

