Mass Ex-FedEx Driver Who Sold Guns He Stole From Truck Gets 6 Days In Prison: Feds

Frank P. O’Toole, 40, of Middleborough, was sentenced to time served on Friday, Feb. 2, after he admitted to two counts of possession or sale of a stolen firearm, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. The government had requested the judge impose a 10-month sentence.

O'Toole took three packages during his time as a Fed-Ex driver from Oct. 2021 until June 2022 that contained two rifles and a shotgun, the prosecutor said. He sold those guns to an undercover agent during two transactions in August 2022.

O'Toole must complete 250 hours of community service during his three years of probation.

