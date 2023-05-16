Mass Dentist Who Embezzled $1.2M Gets 2 Years In Prison: Feds

Jack Massarsky, 65, was sentenced to two years in federal prison and three years of probation earlier this week, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He pleaded guilty to mail fraud and wire fraud in January.

Massarsky worked as a dentist and bookkeeper at a Hyannis practice in Cape Cod, and he admitted to opening a secret bank account in the practice's name to deposit insurance checks sent to the dental office from 2016 through 2021. He embezzled over $1.2 million using this scheme to pay for personal and family expenses.

Massarsky also submitted fraudulent applications to the federal Health Resources and Services Administration Provider Relief Fund in 2020 and was given $52,000 in pandemic relief money, the prosecutor said. He deposited that check into his secret bank account as well, authorities said.

