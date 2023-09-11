Man's Tattoo Unravels $1M Fake Check Empire In Quincy: Feds

Hui Zhang, 41, was charged with one count of bank fraud on Thursday, Sept. 7, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Investigators said Zhang opened multiple fake bank accounts from June 2020 through May 2022 and deposited more than $1 million across 114 bad checks. He would then withdraw hundreds of thousands of dollars from these accounts through ATMs before the bank realized and canceled the fake checks.

Police were able to track down Zhang because he used the same IP address that he'd used to open one of the accounts, police said. But it was a tattoo on his left hand that investigators spotted in one of the bank's security videos that helped seal the deal, authorities said.

Zhang faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted and a fine of up to $1 million.

