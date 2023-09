The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Route 3 near Exit 38B in Weymouth, Massachusetts State Police said.

A 2014 Mazda CX5, a 2016 Smart Fortwo, and a 2011 Chevrolet Trailblazer were all involved. Paramedics rushed the 40-year-old driver of the Mazda to South Shore Hospital, where he later died.

Police are withholding his name until authorities can notify his next of kin.

State police are investigating the incident.

