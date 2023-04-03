Upcoming Nicole Kidman Netflix Murder Mystery Series Starts Production In Massachusetts

A Cape Cod town is now the site of a new small-screen series starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, according to officials.

A Netflix series called "The Perfect Couple," based on Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times-bestselling novel of the same name, began production on Monday, April 3 in Chatham, according to the official Netflix site Tudum and the Chatham Police Department.

The series is set in Nantucket, but social media posts report that a Chatham town building has been re-decorated to appear to be in Nantucket.

The star-studded cast is led by Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, and also features Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, and Omar Epps.

Hewson plays Amelia Sacks, a bride who is set to marry into one of Nantucket's wealthiest families. The groom's mother, Greer Garrison Winbury, is played by Kidman, whose character is a famous novelist shelling out big bucks for the high-society wedding.

The series takes a dramatic turn when a dead body appears on a beach and the picture-perfect wedding turns into what feels like the plot of one of Winbury's novels.

Susanne Bier, an Emmy and Oscar winner, directs all six episodes and serves as executive producer along with Jenna Lamia.

