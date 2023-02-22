Plymouth Eatery Serves Up Lobster Rolls, Hold The Lobster

A Black-owned restaurant that veganizes classic New England dishes is now open in Brockton, offering "chuna" chickpea tuna sandwiches, lobster-less rolls, and even BBQ chik'n sliders.

Cabo Vegan, a Cape Verde-inspired eatery located on Main Street in Brockton, opened on Saturday, Jan. 21 after almost two years of planning and fundraising for a brick-and-mortar storefront, according to their website.

The eatery, decorated with murals painted by a Boston-based artist, is currently only offering takeout options, all of which are completely plant-based.

Along with their variety of sandwiches, Cabo Vegan offers hot drinks including a matcha collagen blend and a turmeric golden milk, cold shakes, and several dessert options.

"We will proudly serve our vegan community and are fully committed to assisting the growing mass of people who are on their path to veganism," said a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"This place is fantastic," said a review on the restaurant's Facebook page. "The vegan lobster roll, grilled cheese, and Cachupa were all excellent. Picked up some fresh made chocolate chip cookies as well which are heavenly. My wife and her family are Cape Verdean born... They gave 5-stars + two thumbs up."

Click here to see Cabo Vegan's online menu.

