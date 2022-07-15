New Hong Kong Eatery 'Rubato' Putting Modern Spin On Popular Quincy Bakery

A family restaurant with strong a reputation on the South Shore will continue their legacy under a new name.

Rubato, a new Hong Kong-inspired eatery, will be replacing Contempo Bakery & Café in Quincy, which was owned and operated by Joyce Chan for 22 years.

Chan is now passing down the family business to her son Laurence Louie, who is looking to capitalize on his mother’s success by offering his own modern take on the space.

“We want to pay homage to the stuff that Contempo was doing really well and just keep going with what works and build on top of them and try and build even a bigger business out of it.”

Louie hopes to make the family legacy last by retaining their existing customer base while also wants to attracting a whole new audience.

“We have some really exciting new types of Chinese food that people haven't seen before,” Louie said that also honors “the culinary tradition that that exists.”

Rubato’s menu will offer various steamed bao buns, baked bao buns, congee and steamed rice bowls, Louie says. Some staples will include the fried chicken bao, spam and egg bao, ice cream bao and butter bao.

Fans of Contempo’s fried dough will be glad to see that still on the menu alongside a new signature dish: Hong Kong French toast. The spin on the classic breakfast item will be drizzled with condensed milk and topped with cookie crunches.

Milk tea, cold brew coffee and Yuenyeung, a popular coffee milk tea in Hong Kong, will be served as beverages. With early August as the target timeframe for opening, Louie says he is excited to help put Quincy on the map.

“As a chef, I'm excited to kind of put my food out there. “There are so many new businesses around this area. There are so many new people and it's really exciting and I think I just want to contribute to this scene.”

Updates and information about Rubato’s opening will be posted on their Facebook and Instagram. Louie also says the restaurant’s website should be going live soon.

