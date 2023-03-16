'Destination' Stoughton Deli Celebrating 30 Years Of Serving Traditional Jewish Fair

Looking back on his 30 years of running Maxie's Deli in Stoughton, co-founder and owner Steve Robbins is amazed at how quickly the time passed.

"I have no idea where it went to be honest," he said in an interview with Daily Voice. "We just keep doing what we love to do."

The deli has been serving traditional Jewish dishes including top-notch knishes, breakfast meals, sandwiches, and deli meats for three decades. Robbins said the key to Maxie's success comes from using only the best ingredients.

"Maxie’s aims to deliver high quality, large portioned food, while at the same time, preserving tradition” Robbins said. “All of our food is made from scratch and comes in great portion sizes. It’s all about providing the highest quality meals while ensuring people have a great experience.”

The deli started as a joint venture between Robbins and his co-founder and partner Joyce Ann Silva. The two had previously worked together at another restaurant and launched Maxie's in 1993. The deli's official 30th anniversary will be on May 9.

"It has always been a place of tradition. Not just through celebration, but by preserving historic recipes that have ultimately been forgotten about,” Silva said. “It’s vital to us that we allow our patrons to rediscover, or discover for some, high quality knishes, matzo soup, deli meats, and even pickles.”

In addition to serving the best deli food in the tri-town area, Maxie's has fostered a tight-knit community over the years. Robbins said this has made Maxie's stand out from your typical deli.

"We do a lot for community," he told Daily Voice. "This is a destination for people to come to get what they love."

Customers looking to get a taste of Jewish history can visit Maxie's Deli at 117 Sharon Street in Stoughton, located inside the Cobb Plaza off Route 27. More information can be found on their website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.