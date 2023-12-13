"Finestkind," stars Jenna Ortega, Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster, and Toby Wallace, will premiere on Friday, Dec. 15. It first premiered in September at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie is set in the coastal town of New Bedford and was filmed there, and in nearby Dedham, Stoughton, Scituate, and Fairhaven, according to IMDB.

"Finestkind" is the latest offering from director Brian Helgeland, who made a name for himself writing thrillers such as "L.A. Confidential" and "Mystic River." He won an Oscar for the former's screenplay and was nominated for the latter.

The movie centers around two brothers (Foster and Wallace) who grew up separated but reunite as adults, according to the film's Paramount+ description.

Set against the backdrop of commercial fishing, the story takes on primal stakes when desperate circumstances force the brothers to strike a deal with a violent Boston crime gang. Along the way, a young woman (Jenna Ortega) finds herself caught perilously in the middle. Sacrifices must be made and bonds between brothers, friends, lovers, and a father (Tommy Lee Jones) and his son are put to the ultimate test.

The movie was first optioned in 2018 and was set to star Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya, according to its Wikipedia page.

"Finestkind" currently boasts a poor 33 percent critic favorability rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

