Jackpot!: $4M Grand Prize Lottery Ticket Sold In Brockton

The Betsy Ross Trust of Quincy claimed the massive check on Thursday, Aug. 1. It was the grand prize in the "Bonus 100X" scratch-off game.

The lottery did not release the winner's name since they used a trust to collect their prize.

The winner chose to take the lump-sum payment of $2.6 million (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

The winning ticket was sold at Premier Farm at 660 Pleasant St. in Brockton. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for the sale.

