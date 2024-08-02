Fair 91°

Jackpot!: $4M Grand Prize Lottery Ticket Sold In Brockton

A $10 scratch-off Massachusetts State Lottery ticket turned into a $4 million payday for one lucky Bay Stater this week. 

David Spillane, a representative of the Betsy Ross Trust of Quincy, collected the check for the winner.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
The Betsy Ross Trust of Quincy claimed the massive check on Thursday, Aug. 1. It was the grand prize in the "Bonus 100X" scratch-off game. 

The lottery did not release the winner's name since they used a trust to collect their prize. 

The winner chose to take the lump-sum payment of $2.6 million (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

The winning ticket was sold at Premier Farm at 660 Pleasant St. in Brockton. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for the sale. 

