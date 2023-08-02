Guilty: Quincy Woman Stabbed Stabbed Man To Death In Parking Lot, Jury Finds

The ruling comes after a four-day trial where prosecutors laid out how she had planned the fatal attack on Cameron Nohmy in the parking lot of Supreme Liquors on Quincy’s Hancock Street on Sept. 12, 2020, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said.

Nohmy died shortly after being stabbed twice. He was 24 years old.

“While the defense argued that Dellamano acted in self-defense, Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely made a convincing argument that Cameron Nohmy was unarmed and did not pose a threat when she stabbed him,” Norfolk DA Michael Morrissey said in a news release. “We thank the jury for their service and believe that they made the right decision based on the facts and the law in this case.”

Dellamano, 25, will be sentenced on Aug. 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.